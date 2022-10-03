Somalia says top Al Shabab leader Abdullahi Nadir killed in joint military operation

A top leader of Al Shabab militant group, Abdullahi Nadir, was killed during a joint military operation in Somalia carried out at the weekend.

Somalia's Ministry of Information said Nadir was killed in Haramka village, in the Middle Juba region, on Saturday during the operation by the Somali National Army and unnamed international security partners.

READ MORE Almost one million displaced by severe drought in Somalia

Scores of Al Shabab militants were also killed at the weekend while attempting to blow up a well in Tarashanta village, between Baladwayne and Halgan in Hiran province, according to residents.

Conflict between the government and Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab, which wants to enforce a strict interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic law, has killed thousands of people since 2006.

Somali security forces say they have made gains on the battlefield in recent weeks while fighting alongside local self-defence groups.

However, Al Shabab has continued to conduct deadly raids over the past few weeks, burning houses, destroying wells and beheading civilians in other parts of central and southern Somalia, residents have said.

Abdullahi Nadir, a top leader of #Alshabab terrorists, wanted by Somali government for long time has been killed in operation conducted by Somali National Army and international security partners in Haramka village in Middle Jubba region, on 01-10-2022.#Somalia https://t.co/yJsfQL6Wts — Ministry of Information, Culture & Tourism (@MOISOMALIA) October 2, 2022

The attacks and the group's demands for tax payments despite a severe drought have pushed some residents to take up arms against Al Shabab.

The militants were driven out of the capital, Mogadishu, in 2011. However, they still control parts of countryside and retain the ability to launch deadly strikes, often attacking hotels and restaurants.

On Friday, Al Shabab fighters killed Mogadishu's head of police, his two bodyguards and a journalist in a bombing north of the capital.

The group's deadliest attack was in October 2017 when a lorry packed with explosives blew up in Mogadishu, killing 512 people.