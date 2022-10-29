'Scores dead' in twin blasts in Mogadishu

Scores of people were killed after twin blasts struck a busy junction near Somalia's ministry of education in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday.

The blasts hit the K-5 junction near the education ministry, state media quoted a police representative as saying.

An explosives-laden vehicle was driven into the ministry compound and was followed by gunfire, a police officer told AFP.

"In a few minutes another blast occurred in the same area," he said.

READ MORE Somalia hotel siege: 21 people killed after Al Shabab attack

Authorities said many people were killed or wounded in the mid-day blasts, but they had no overall count yet.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It came as the president, prime minister and other senior officials met in the capital to discuss tackling violent extremism, especially by the Al Shabab group.

Al Shabab, an Al Qaeda-affiliated group, regularly carries out attacks in the capital and other areas of the country.

It has waged an Islamist insurgency against Somalia's government for more than a decade.

In August, Al Shabab killed 21 and took more than a hundred people hostage during a hotel siege in the capital.

Its militants previously hit the education ministry in a 2015 car bombing and shooting attack that killed dozens.