Turkey's Erdogan to meet Azeri President as thousands flee Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev amid fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region that has displaced thousands of Armenians from the breakaway territory.

Mr Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave – a strip of Azeri territory nestled between Armenia, Iran and Turkey – to discuss the situation with Mr Aliyev, the Turkish presidency said.

About 3,000 people have crossed into Armenia from the disputed region as of Monday morning, Moscow's state-run Tass news agency reported, quoting the Armenian government.

Turkey backed Azerbaijan in the 2020 conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but home to mainly ethnic Armenians.

Turkey is looking to use the conflict to seek more concessions from Armenia and win Azeri control over a strip of land along Armenia’s border with Iran, Bloomberg reported.

Moscow has 2,000 peacekeeping troops in the region, but Armenia says it is not doing enough to protect civilians.

The six-week war was the second fought over the territory in 30 years.

Armenia says more than 200 people were killed and 400 wounded in last week's Azeri operation, a hostility condemned by the United States and other western allies of Armenia.

Baku launched the operation to disarm what it has called terrorists from the region.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN-CONFLICT Armenian opposition supporters and relatives of servicemen wounded in the clashes with Azerbaijan's troops gather in front of Parliament in Yerevan to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. AFP

On Sunday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned up to 120,000 Armenians could flee Nagorno-Karabakh amid fears of ethnic cleansing.

“If proper conditions are not created for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to live in their homes and there are no effective protection mechanisms against ethnic cleansing, the likelihood is rising that the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh will see exile from their homeland as the only way to save their lives and identity,” he said.

"David Babayan, an adviser to Samvel Shahramanyan, president of the self-styled Republic of Artsakh, told Reuters, that "99.9 per cent prefer to leave our historic lands".

Speaking at the UN General Assembly last week, Mr Erdogan said he hoped a "comprehensive peace agreement" could be signed soon, but repeated his support for Azerbaijan.

“Everybody has the right to coexist on the Azerbaijan soil, including the Armenians and that should be our primary goal," he said.

"We are moving together with Azerbaijan under the motto that we are two nations, one state.”