Karabakh ceasefire agreed hours after Azerbaijan pounds breakaway region

Separatist Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh agreed to the terms of a Russian-proposed ceasefire on Wednesday a day after Azerbaijani forces launched an “anti-terrorist” operation against the breakaway region.

Azerbaijan used heavy artillery fire on Armenian positions, killing and wounding scores of people as explosions rocked parts of the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave ahead of the ceasefire.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry on Wednesday confirmed it had reached an agreement.

It said Armenian forces in Karabakh had agreed to "lay down their weapons, abandon combat positions and military posts and completely disarm", and all weapons and heavy equipment were being handed over to the Azerbaijani army.

“Through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh, an agreement was reached on the complete cessation of hostilities from 1pm on 20 September, 2023,” the region's self-proclaimed presidency said.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday the country’s operation in Nagorno-Karabakh would end if Armenian separatists “lay down their arms”.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said earlier on Wednesday that military measures were continuing “successfully”, and the operation will not stop until the separatist government dismantles itself and “illegal Armenian military formations” surrender. The deal was reached through negotiations with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the region and envisions the withdrawal of Armenian military units and equipment from Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Tuesday Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, called “for an immediate end to the fighting” after the EU, France and Germany condemned Azerbaijan's military action.

The statement came as a former top official in Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian administration said that close to 100 people had been killed and hundreds more injured.

More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from 16 communities, said separatists in the breakaway region.

The artillery fire raised concerns that a full-scale war in the region could resume between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which for more than three decades have been locked in a struggle over the mountainous territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The most recent heavy fighting there occurred over six weeks in 2020.

Karabakh is recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan, which rejects accusations that its aim is to ethnically cleanse the region and says it will protect the rights of the area's ethnic Armenian civilians under its own constitution.

It says it is determined however to remove the breakaway region's political and military structures.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Karabakh was being shelled intensively in an attempt to provoke a war. He demanded that Russian peacekeepers do their job and warned that unidentified forces were talking about a coup in Yerevan.

Ethnic Armenians in Karabakh said Azerbaijan had triggered a new war against the 120,000 people living in an area they consider their homeland. Nearby Turkey-backed Azerbaijan, with which it has strong linguistic, cultural and economic ties.

Calls for calm

Mr Blinken urged Mr Aliyev to “immediately cease hostilities” and told Mr Pashinyan that Washington supported Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia – distracted by the war in Ukraine – also called for calm but some Russian officials scolded Armenia for flirting with the West and said this could lead to serious problems.

“We urge the conflicting parties to immediately stop the bloodshed, stop hostilities and eliminate civilian casualties,” Russia's foreign ministry said on its Telegram messaging platform.

Another war in the former Soviet Union could disrupt the geopolitical balance in the South Caucasus, an area where Russia, the US, Turkey and Iran are jostling for influence.

Armenians in Karabakh, known by Armenians as Artsakh, said fighting was continuing with varying intensity. At least 27 people have been killed in Karabakh and 200 wounded, they said.

Azerbaijan said its intention was to “disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia's armed forces from our territories, [and] neutralise their military infrastructure”.

As the Soviet Union crumbled, what is known as the First Karabakh War erupted between Armenians and their Azeri neighbours, lasting from 1988 to 1994. About 30,000 people were killed and more than a million people were displaced.

The Second Karabakh War

In 2020, after decades of skirmishes, energy-rich Azerbaijan began a military operation which became the Second Karabakh War, swiftly breaking through Armenian defences.

Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, won a resounding victory in the 44-day war, taking back parts of Karabakh. Russia brokered a ceasefire then – and has called for both sides to return to it.

But Armenia has accused Moscow of being too distracted by its own war in Ukraine to protect it and said Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh were failing to do their job.

Protesters unhappy about what they saw as Moscow's failure to stop Azerbaijan chanted anti-Russian slogans outside Russia's embassy in Armenia on Tuesday evening, Russia's state TASS news agency reported.

“We should not allow some people, some forces, external and internal, to put Armenia's statehood under attack,” Pashinyan said in a national address on Tuesday.

“I have to record that, as expected, calls for a coup d'état are already being heard from different places, even in Armenia.”