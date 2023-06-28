Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Ashes Test

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Wednesday.

Two people entered the pitch attempting to spread orange powder as a mark of protest but were stopped by players and security.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carried one of the protesters off the pitch while the other was thwarted by security staff. England captain Ben Stokes also stopped one of the protesters.

Bairstow then had to leave the field to change his kit. The disruption happened after the end of the first over and play resumed soon after.

According to reports, a third demonstrator was stopped before making it onto the outfield.

Spectators booed the protesters as they were taken away from the ground.

The three protesters were later arrested.

Writing on Twitter, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of protesters on the Lord's Cricket Ground pitch today, Wednesday, 28 June. Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody."

England's Ben Stokes tries to stop a Just Stop Oil protester during day one of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, London, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. PA

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) CEO Guy Lavender said he "condemns in the strongest possible terms" the protesters who invaded the pitch. The MCC is based at Lord's.

In a statement, Lavender said: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms today's pitch incursion and with the behaviour of the protesters involved.

"Their actions not only endanger themselves and those who work at the ground, but they have consistently shown complete disregard for the people who pay to attend events, not just here at Lord's but around the country at other sporting venues."

It was the latest instance of a match in Britain being disrupted by Just Stop Oil protests, following similar scenes at the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

Protesters had delayed the England team bus taking the squad to Lord's for the one-off Test against Ireland earlier this month.