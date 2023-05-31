Just Stop Oil protesters arrested in Parliament Square

Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested for failing to move off the road in Parliament Square in London their latest slow march.

The group said 10 supporters, including a wheelchair-dependent retired cook and members of Christian Climate Action, were detained by police on Wednesday.

They were among a larger group of 56 activists who were staging a slow march near the Houses of Parliament, following earlier protest action in West London when the A4 was blocked during rush hour.

Just Stop Oil has held demonstrations every day since April 24 and has pledged to carry on indefinitely until the government no longer grants new licences for gas, coal and oil.

Those arrested included grandmother Ari Rox, 74, from Exeter, who has post-polio syndrome and uses a wheelchair, along with her carer for the day, Larch Maxey, who were removed from Parliament Square in a taxi.

Mr Maxey said the government should do the “honourable thing” and stop issuing new licences for fossil fuels, adding: “We’re here at the heart of democracy asking for that demand to be met.”

The group posted footage online of the protests on roads near West Kensington tube station on Wednesday morning, including the A4, with one police officer dragging a supporter along the ground by his hi-vis vest in attempts to clear the way.

Officers have power under the new Public Order Act to move activists off the road or arrest them.

The latest demonstration comes amid a political debate over donations to the Labour party by businessman Dale Vince, who also supports Just Stop Oil, amounting to £1.5 million ($1.8 million) in the past 10 years.

Last weekend, Home Secretary Suella Braverman told The Daily Telegraph that Labour leader Keir Starmer was “in bed” with Just Stop Oil donors and Tory party chairman Greg Hands urged the opposition to hand back the money.

Campaigners from the Just Stop Oil group block traffic as they take part in a slow march around Parliament Square in London. Getty Images

But shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said Mr Vince was “a perfectly legitimate person” to make donations, and his support did not affect Labour’s opposition to Just Stop Oil’s tactics.

In response to the “right-wing mudslinging”, Mr Vince, founder of green energy company Ecotricity, said he would double any donations made to Just Stop Oil in the next 48 hours.

Wednesday’s march followed protests on Tuesday where supporters of the group blocked four bridges in London.

Heated scenes took place earlier this month when some drivers tried to physically force protesters from a roads they were blocking and snatched banners.

There was also irritation as protesters threw orange powder over a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show and disrupted the Gallagher Premiership rugby final at Twickenham by invading the pitch and dispersing similar powder.

The Metropolitan Police has spent £3.5 million ($4.3 million) monitoring the protests since April 24, on top of £7.5 million dealing with Just Stop Oil action between October and December last year.

Temporary Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist last week urged the public to wait for the police to deal with the demonstrations.

He said: “We absolutely understand why those who are caught up in traffic delays will be frustrated.

“I would urge the public not to intervene or take matters into their own hands but to call the police, let us know where the incident is and we will get there quickly.”

The time between officers arriving at each scene and imposing conditions to move protesters from roads has been 13 to 19 minutes for the most recent marches, he added.