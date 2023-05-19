Just Stop Oil activist thrown to ground by passer-by during London march

A Just Stop Oil protest in central London turned confrontational when a passer-by threw a female activist to the ground.

The incident, which occurred on Mansell Street near the Tower of London, was caught on camera and circulated on social media.

The man's actions, initially focused on trying to remove the group's banners, escalated to pushing the woman and attempting to disperse the demonstrators from blocking traffic.

Read more Republicans and Just Stop Oil activists arrested at King Charles's coronation

The man was also seen confiscating a phone from a protester and discarding it.

As the woman regained her composure, the Metropolitan Police urged the public not to engage directly with protests.

While acknowledging the frustration and anger that slow-moving road protests might cause, the police requested patience and assured prompt response to such incidents.

⚠️ Content warning.



💥 Some violence is obvious, and some is hidden.



🛢️ The hidden violence of approving new oil and gas, when people are dying in floods and wildfires is extreme.



💀 Our government are guilty of drownings, death by smoke inhalation, heat stress and starvation. pic.twitter.com/9C3orcRx4S — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) May 19, 2023

Just Stop Oil responded to the incident, empathising with the public's frustration while pointing to the broader global context of climate crises, including extreme weather events in Italy and Somalia, to justify their disruption.

They maintained that their goal is to prevent further licensing for oil, gas, and coal, arguing these contribute to such worldwide disruptions.