Crowded Dhaka counts human cost of climate change uprooting migrants

Migrants are already being uprooted by climate change and overcrowded cities urgently need money to confront the “human cost”, a mayor in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka told a climate summit on Friday.

Atiqul Islam, who oversees the north of Dhaka, said rising temperatures could compound the city’s problems as flooding endangers public health, while metal roofs of slum dwellings conduct heat – leading to sweltering conditions inside.

He told diplomats it was urgent for money to start flowing from a global “loss and damage” fund – money for climate-related impacts that are already happening or are inevitable.

The fund was agreed in principle at the Cop27 summit in Egypt last year, in what Mahmoud Mohieldin – who is an official climate champion for Cop28 in the UAE – called a “political success and diplomatic victory”.

But the fund “has to be there with us soon”, Mr Mohieldin said at a UN climate conference in Bonn, Germany, where negotiators are preparing the ground for Cop28 in Dubai at the end of the year.

Mr Islam was applauded by delegates after describing how 2,000 people a day were arriving in Dhaka as they lose their farmland due to salinity and erosion.

While the city “cannot say ‘no, you can’t come in’”, it is experiencing the “human cost” of poor health, cramped living conditions and vulnerability to climate risks, he said.

Mr Islam described how Dhaka plans to limit the risks by planting trees over homes with metal roofs in slum areas to provide shade and has already held a first-of-its-kind fire drill for impoverished areas.

Another measure is a financial incentive for people who make a rooftop garden. The city also faces the risk that waste enters canals and rivers during flooding, causing “climate-induced costs to health”, Mr Islam said.

“Cities in the global south are unequivocally at the front line of climate-induced loss and damage,” he said.

“We need finance, finance and finance … not tomorrow, it has to be there today.”

Crowding in Dhaka slums has led to fears of fire and flooding. EPA

The World Bank has estimated that low-lying Bangladesh could see more than 13 million climate migrants uprooted by flooding, drought or loss of farmland in the next 30 years.

Also facing the threat of tropical cyclones, it is regarded as one of the world’s most vulnerable countries as the window narrows to limit the worst effects of climate change by capping global warming at 1.5°C.

Rich countries have repeatedly been warned that their unauthorised migration problems could easily multiply thanks to climate change making parts of the world uninhabitable.

Razan Al Mubarak, managing director of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and another of the Cop28 climate champions, said their aim was to highlight solutions that those affected by climate change are turning to.

She said this would allow for a “matchmaking exercise” between them and the public sector, private investors or philanthropic donors who want to support them in tackling climate change.

Activists have long demanded a loss and damage fund to pay for disasters already happening and bound to occur. AP

Working out details of the loss and damage pot, such as funding arrangements and a host city for officials, is expected to be a major theme of this year’s climate negotiations.

Funding for vulnerable cities should not be seen “simply as a humanitarian effort [but] really as a tool to build the local economy and local resilience”, Ms Al Mubarak said.

“When you think about the roofs over their head, the roofs need to be manufactured by the local community and by the local economy.”

The initial agreement at Cop27 in Egypt was regarded as a significant breakthrough after rich countries had previously suggested existing funds were sufficient or baulked at admitting liability for climate change.

Loss and damage is one of three main strands of UN-backed climate action along with mitigation, which means reducing emissions to slow global warming, and adaptation, which means adjusting to life in a warmer climate.

The 13-day Cop28 begins in Expo City Dubai on November 30.