UAE names Cop28 president-designate and climate champions

Profiles: Meet the UAE's three climate change champions

The UAE has named Dr Sultan Al Jaber as president-designate of the UN Cop28 climate change summit.

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE special envoy for climate change will take on the leading role for the crucial 13-day talks in November.

Dr Al Jaber, who is also managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc and chairman of Masdar, has emphasised the need for a pragmatic and sustainable shift away from fossil fuels, while continuing to supply millions with energy.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth, will join Dr Al Jaber’s team as the Youth Climate Champion, while Razan Al Mubarak, president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and managing director of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, has been named UN Climate Change High-Level Champion.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, announced the appointments on Thursday, on the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Cop28 will be hosted by the UAE, with the bulk of the talks to be held at Expo City Dubai. About 80,000 delegates from around the world will attend the summit.

The event will be a crucial stock-take following pledges made at the climate summit in Paris in 2015.

Nations have vowed to work together to limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.

Efforts to curb carbon emissions are crucial to this aim.

UAE takes climate action

The UAE has invested tens of billions of dollars in renewables, sustainability and initiatives to limit the emissions produced by the extraction of oil and gas.

It was the first country in the region to ratify the Paris Agreement and the first to commit to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The UAE has invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 70 countries, with plans to invest an additional $50 billion over the next decade.

Today, the Emirates is home to several of the world's largest solar parks — sprawling desert arrays designed to reduce the reliance on gas-fired power stations.

It has also built a four-reactor nuclear power plant that is expected to meet 25 per cent of the nation's energy needs.