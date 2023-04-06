Xi Jinping hails China-France ties during Macron's Beijing visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has welcomed French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to Beijing, saying the two countries could transcend "differences" and "restraints", according to state media CCTV on Thursday.

Mr Xi praised close ties between the two countries, with relations maintaining positive and steady momentum, it said.

Mr Macron, who arrived on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, shook hands with Mr Xi outside the Great Hall of the People, the heart of power in the capital.

Mr Macron travelled to China with a 50-strong delegation of business leaders including the chief executives of Airbus, Alstom and EDF, Reuters said.

Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise, chairman of French firm SEB, which makes woks and rice cookers among other appliances, told Reuters: "It's very good that the president came. It shows the business community is supported by the president, it's very important vis-a-vis the Chinese authorities."

The French President told Mr Xi that he knows he can count on China to reason with Russia and bring all relevant parties back to the negotiating table.

"The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to [international] stability," Mr Macron said.

"I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table."

Mr Macron, who is accompanied on his visit by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, said he wants to "be a voice that unites Europe" over Ukraine, and that coming to China with her serves to "underline the consistency of this approach".

Mr Macron earlier stressed the importance of dialogue between China and France "in these troubled times" in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People.

"The ability to share a common analysis and build a common path is essential," he said.

Macron and Xi to meet Von der Leyen

After Mr Macron's talks with Mr Xi, the pair will give statements, followed by a three-way meeting with Ms Von der Leyen and, finally, a state dinner.

The visit comes in the face of mounting Chinese pressure on Taiwan, with the island's President Tsai Ing-wen meeting in California with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Mr Macron said on Wednesday he did not think his Chinese counterparts had "a desire to overreact" to the meeting.

Mr Tsai said the talks showed the self-ruled island was "not isolated" on the international stage.

Beijing balks at any official contact between Taipei and the rest of the world, insisting there is only "one China".

China had repeatedly warned both sides the meeting should not take place and sent an aircraft carrier through waters near Taiwan hours before the talks went ahead.

Three additional warships were detected in waters separating the island from mainland China, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday.