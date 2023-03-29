French woman faces trial for 'insulting' President Macron on Facebook

A woman in France who described Emmanuel Macron as "filth" on Facebook is to be put on trial on charges of insulting the President, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The woman will not face prison if convicted at the trial due to be held in June, but will have to pay a fine of €12,000.

She was arrested on Friday and held in custody for questioning after the state's local administrative office filed a complaint over her Facebook post, Mehdi Benbouzid, the prosecutor in the northern town of Saint Omer, told AFP.

The complaint focused on a post on her Facebook page made on March 21, the day before Mr Macron gave a lunchtime interview to TF1 TV to defend his controversial pension reforms that have sparked nationwide protests.

"This piece of filth is going to address you at 1.pm … it's always on television that we see this filth," she wrote.

The woman, in her 50s, had been a supporter of the 2018-2019 "Yellow Vest" protests that shook Mr Macron during his first mandate.

She is accused of "insulting the president of the republic" and will stand trial on June 20 in Saint Omer, the prosecutor said.

"They want to make an example of me," the woman told La Voix du Nord regional newspaper, which first reported the accusations.

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 23: Gilet Jaune demonstrators protest as they make their way from Place d Italia to Place de Nation on April 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Getty Images

The woman, named by the paper as Valerie, said she was astonished when she answered the knock on the door on Friday morning to find police had come to arrest her.

"I asked them if it was a joke, I had never been arrested," she said. "I am not public enemy number one."

The months-long protest movement against the pension reform has sent social tension soaring in France and Mr Macron and his government refuse to give way.

New clashes between police and protesters erupted Tuesday and unions have announced a new day of strikes and protests on April 6.