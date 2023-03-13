Biden, Sunak and Albanese to make submarine announcement in San Diego

The leaders of the US, UK and Australia will meet in San Diego on Monday and are expected to make an announcement on nuclear-powered submarines that will deepen defence ties as China expands its influence across Asia and Australasia.

US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will gather in the Californian naval centre to detail their security pact, Aukus, which the nations unveiled in September 2021.

The announcement is expected to centre on Australia's acquisition of a fleet of British-built submarines that incorporate American technology.

Nuclear-powered submarines would give Australia's navy far greater force and strategic strength, as the subs can remain at sea for months.

The submarines would be a key part of the Aukus pact that enhances defence co-operation between the three allies.

Before the announcement, China warned that Aukus could set off an arms race and accused the three countries of setting back work on nuclear non-proliferation.

"We urge the US, the UK and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum games, honour international obligations in good faith and do more things that are conducive to regional peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in Beijing, AFP reported.

America had previously shared its submarine technology only with Britain, in the late 1950s.

While the submarines will be nuclear-powered, Australia has made it clear it does not intend to try to obtain nuclear weapons.

Charles Edel, the Australia chair at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that the US through Aukus was strengthening two of its closest allies and seeking to convince China "that it is no longer operating in a permissive security environment".

"Each nation has a slightly different rationale for Aukus but it largely boils down to China," he said at an event hosted by the centre.

China "was not mentioned when Aukus was first announced, although the exponential growth of Beijing's military power and its more aggressive views over the past decade were the clear animating force behind it", Mr Edel said.

Aukus infuriated France as Australia abruptly scrapped a $66 billion deal to buy French conventional submarines.

Mr Biden pitched a major boost in submarine production in a budget proposal last week.