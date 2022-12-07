Aukus: Pentagon chief meets Australian and UK counterparts

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Wednesday met his Australian and British counterparts in Washington to discuss the Aukus pact.

The trilateral defence agreement, signed in September last year, aims to ensure a “free and open Indo-Pacific region”, Mr Austin said.

“More than ever, our three countries share a similar outlook on the key challenges and opportunities confronting our world,” the US defence chief told the trilateral meeting.

“Aukus will enhance our shared ability to sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles arrived in Washington on Tuesday, holding meetings on both regional concerns as well as the war in Ukraine.

“Just over a year ago, Aukus was put in place, which speaks to, I think, a shared mission between our three countries to work together to pursue advanced military capability and do so at a time where the strategic circumstances faced by the world are as complex and precarious as really we’ve seen since the end of the Second World War,” he said.

Part of the Aukus pact involves the US and UK providing Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.

“Since creating this trilateral security partnership, our defence forces, industries and scientific communities have been hard at work,” Mr Austin said.

“Over the past 15 months, we’ve made great progress towards identifying a pathway for Australia to acquire conventionally armed and nuclear-powered submarines.

“Today on behalf of President [Joe] Biden, I want to reaffirm the US commitment to ensuring that Australia acquires this capability at the earliest possible date and in adherence with the highest non-proliferation standards.”

The move to form the pact angered France which, since 2016, had been in negotiations with Australia to build a fleet of 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines in a deal worth $90 billion.

The announcement led to Australia cancelling its contract with Paris, resulting in the loss of major investment and job opportunities for France.

France called the move a “stab in the back”, as secret negotiations had been taking place since earlier in the year, but Paris walked back the angry statement in the weeks following the deal's announcement.

British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said he was glad Australia was “seeking to join that club of highly capable, some of the most complex machines on earth” that would give the country “historic reach”.

“And we will do everything we can in our capability to help support, to get you that capability,” he said.

Mr Marles added that his country was eager to take the “next step forward in galvanising our capabilities, our shared values and upholding the things that we all hold dear, whether that is freedom, democracy, freedom of navigation, the rule of law”.

The formation of the Aukus pact has largely been seen as a move to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Beijing has been made uneasy by the pact, calling it an “irresponsible act” that would damage regional stability and intensify an arms race in the Indo-Pacific.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said following the announcement of the agreement that the three allies should “abandon their outdated Cold War zero-sum thinking” or risk “shooting themselves in the foot”.