Joe Biden to unveil 2024 spending plan as debt ceiling showdown looms

US President Joe Biden will visit the swing state of Pennsylvania on Thursday to unveil a federal budget plan filled with spending proposals and higher taxes on the wealthy that will form a blueprint for his expected 2024 re-election bid.

The budget — which serves as a presidential wish list that will face stiff opposition from Republicans in Congress — comes before a showdown over the federal debt ceiling that risks pushing the US to defaulting on its massive loans.

Mr Biden's proposal resurrects many items stripped from last year's budget plan. He is expected to highlight plans to cut the nation's deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years by raising taxes on those earning more than $400,000 a year and ending corporate tax breaks enacted in 2017 under then-president Donald Trump.

“We see this as a value statement,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

“This is something that shows the American people that we take this very seriously when we think about the fiscal responsibility, when we think about how do we move forward.”

Republicans won control of the House of Representatives in November's midterm elections and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has threatened to block an increase in the $31.4 trillion limit on federal borrowing unless Mr Biden agrees to trim spending.

A White House official, who was not authorised to speak publicly, told Reuters the budget would reduce the US deficit while lowering costs for families.

It also proposes raising taxes on the wealthy and large corporations, the official said, and “tackles wasteful special interest giveaways.”

Republicans say Mr Biden's spending during his first two years in office drove inflation to near 40-year highs last summer and are already readying $150 billion in cuts to non-defence discretionary programmes that they say would save $1.5 trillion over a decade.

Mr Biden “doesn't want to cut any spending, he just wants to raise taxes”, Republican Representative Ben Cline told Reuters.

In February, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the national debt held by the public would grow by more than $20 trillion over the next decade.

The publicly held debt would be equal to 118 per cent of US gross domestic product, up from 98 per cent this year.

The President's budget would reduce the debt, though it would still be high relative to historical levels.