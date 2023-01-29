Julian Sands: Something's gone wrong, says hiking partner

It is becoming more obvious that “something has gone wrong”, said a close friend and hiking partner of Julian Sands after the British actor’s disappearance in California’s San Gabriel Mountains.

Sands, 65, failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy region and was reported missing more than two weeks ago.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies have conducted searches for the actor by foot and by air.

Fellow actor Kevin Ryan told the PA news agency that Mr Sands was “the most advanced hiker I know” and would not go on a walk unprepared.

“For me, each day that does go by puts more pressure and I guess brings a lot of doubt in,” said Ryan, 38.

“But Julian is such an advanced hiker. It’s what he did. His whole life he was climbing mountains. It was a true passion of his.

“He is beyond experienced and I’m hoping that he’s tucked away somewhere and can pull through.”

Mount Baldy, Los Angeles County, California

The pair met on the set of 2014 US drama series Crossbones and hiked together.

“You’ve got to think about that mountain," said Ryan, who has climbed Mount Baldy several times.

“You can go there during the summer heat and it’s a different mountain than it is during the winter, especially with how heavy the weather has hit that area. That’s a whole new trail.

“But that is something that Julian would have seen as a challenge, to go up in those conditions. He likes to push himself and he’s done that.

“And like anything, that makes you better, to push yourself in life. But in this situation, it’s a very tricky, dangerous hike with these weather conditions.

“And obviously something has gone wrong. Hopefully with time we’ll find out and hopefully it’ll be the best result.”

Mount Baldy, California

An aerial search was halted on Thursday when helicopters were grounded due to strong winds.

Authorities have used a Recco device, which is able to detect electronics and credit cards, with the sheriff’s department saying it hopes the technology will help to establish a more exact area in which to focus search efforts.

“The only reason I’m not out there joining the search party is because I’m filming right now in Ireland, otherwise I would be out there to give my support," Ryan said.

He thanked the “relentless” efforts of the sheriff’s department and support teams leading the search for Sands.