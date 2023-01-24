Family of Julian Sands releases statement after missing actor's car found

The family of Julian Sands has broken their silence, following reports that the missing actor’s car was found.

A vehicle belonging to the British-born actor was found on Thursday as he remained missing after going for a snowy hike in California.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” said the statement released on Monday.

“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support.”

Expand Autoplay The Los Angeles skyline framed by the San Bernardino Mountains and Mount Baldy. Getty

Sands is best known for his roles in films such as A Room with a View and Leaving Las Vegas, was reported missing on January 13 after he went hiking on Mount Baldy of the San Gabriel Mountains, which is about 80km north-east of Los Angeles.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the snow-covered vehicle was found at a car park where Sands is believed to have left it before he began his hike last week. His family had the silver Volvo towed away.

The department said crews are using helicopters and drones to search for the actor. The ground search has been suspended for now because of dangerous winter conditions.

“We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews,” a department representative told PA.

Winter Weather on Mt Baldy Makes for Dangerous Conditions; Hikers Urged to Think Twice and Heed Warnings https://t.co/ihWIo2UwfX pic.twitter.com/uXv4Ln4Chv — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 18, 2023

California has been hit by a series of deadly storms in recent weeks. President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration and visited the state on Thursday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said it had responded to at least 15 rescue missions on and around Mount Baldy in the last four weeks.

Meanwhile, Jin Chung, a 75-year-old male of Los Angeles on Monday was also reported missing.

“A high wind warning is currently in place and has prohibited the use of helicopters today, the department said in a statement.

“However, the ground search for Mr Chung has allowed for a secondary search of some of the areas previously searched in the efforts to locate Mr Sands.”

There are currently no further details for release.

The department last week advised travellers to heed the warning signs at Mount Baldy as even the most experienced hikers would find the snowy conditions treacherous.