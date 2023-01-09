Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro denies links to riots in Brasilia

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has denied accusations by his successor that he incited the storming of government buildings by his supporters on Sunday.

Mr Bolsonaro said the claims levelled by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were "without evidence".

Supporters of Mr Bolsonaro, who has yet to concede the election held in October, invaded the Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace buildings in Brasilia on Sunday. At least one police vehicle was burned.

The rioters, some carrying the national flag, smashed windows and threw furniture in scenes reminiscent of the January 6, 2020 invasion of the US Capitol Hill after former president Donald Trump's election loss.

"Throughout my mandate, I have always been within the four lines of the Constitution, respecting and defending the laws, democracy, transparency and our sacred freedom," Mr Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.

He said that while peaceful demonstrations are "part of democracy", the invasion of public buildings was not.

The riots in Brasilia, the administrative capital, come after weeks of protests by Bolsonaro supporters who refuse to recognise the election of Mr da Silva, who was inaugurated last week.

The crowds were eventually dispersed by police, but they left behind messages scrawled on the walls, including a call for "military intervention" and one lamenting the "destitution" of the three branches of government.

Mr da Silva accused Mr Bolsonaro of inciting the attack through his speeches.

"There are several speeches by the former president encouraging this. And this is also his responsibility and the parties that supported him," he wrote on Twitter.

"They took advantage of the silence on Sunday, while we are still setting up the government, to do what they did."

The president, who was visiting the flood-hit city of Araraquara in the south-eastern state of Sao Paulo, flew back to Brasilia to oversee the response to what he called a "fascist" attack.

A police officer inspects damage at the presidential palace in Brasilia following a protest by supporters of Brazil's former leader, Jair Bolsonaro. Reuters

Mr da Silva said the local militarised police force that reports to Brasilia governor Ibaneis Rocha, a former Bolsonaro ally, did nothing to stop the advance of the protesters.

The Supreme Court, which described the rioters as "terrorists", removed the governor from office for 90 days over the failure to protect the state buildings.

Speaking to AFP, one protester said she wanted a recount of the votes to confirm whether Mr da Silva's win was "really true or not".

"We won't back down. We'll get out of here, but we will be back," another said.

Brazilian state media reported that at least 170 people have been arrested so far.

With reporting from agencies