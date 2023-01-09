World leaders condemn pro-Bolsonaro riots in Brazil

World leaders from the US, the EU, the UK, India and other countries condemned riots by supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro that left a trail of destruction around public buildings on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden denounced “the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power” in the South American nation.

“Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined,” Mr Biden wrote in a tweet hours after the riots began. “I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial.”

Brazil's Supreme Court called the demonstrators “terrorists” after they stormed the national Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court building in support of Mr Bolsonaro, who was defeated by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula.

Mr Bolsonaro has yet to concede to Mr da Silva, who was inaugurated last week.

EU policy chief Josep Borrell said he was “appalled” at the actions by “violent extremists”.

“Full support to Lula and his government, to Congress and to the Federal Supreme Court. Brazilian democracy will prevail over violence and extremism,” he said.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called the actions “unjustifiable”.

Similarly, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the respect of “democratic traditions”.

“We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities,” Mr Modi said.

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed Mr Modi and said Mr da Silva could “count on France's unwavering support”.

Cuba, Spain, Costa Rica, Italy, Paraguay, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Portugal and Mexico also backed Mr da Silva and condemned Sunday's events.

Authorities say at least 170 people have been arrested so far.

Mr da Silva accused Mr Bolsonaro of inciting the violence through public speeches. Mr Bolsonaro rejected the accusation and distanced himself from Sunday's actions, calling them “undemocratic”.

No casualties have been reported so far but some protesters told AFP that they would return to the scene, calling for a “military intervention”.