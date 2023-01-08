Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil Congress and presidential palace

Supporters of Brazil's far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro pushed through police barricades and stormed into the national Congress building on Sunday in a protest against Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration last week.

Social media footage showed rioters storming the nearby Planalto presidential palace and Brazil's Supreme Court in what was quickly becoming serious political unrest.

Bolsonaro supporters attacking federal buildings in Brasilia. National Congress and the Planalto Palace, the seat of executive power, both broken into. Images of shattered windows and ransacked workspaces, all painfully reminiscent of Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/esvFYE0HcC — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 8, 2023

The area around the parliament building in Brasilia was cordoned off by authorities.

But hundreds of Bolsonaro backers who refuse to accept leftist Mr da Silva's election victory broke through, marched up ramps and gathered on a roof of the building, AFP reported.

The scenes were reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, an ally of Mr Bolsonaro.

Startling images on social media showed a tide of people storming the national Congress, many waving Brazilian flags.

The building is home to Brazil's Senate and Chamber of Deputies.

Security t used tear gas in an apparently failed effort to repel the demonstrators.

Mr Bolsonaro, who was narrowly defeated by Mr da Silva in the second round of the presidential election on October 30, left Brazil at the end of the year and travelled to Florida, the US state where Mr Trump now lives.