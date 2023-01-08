Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil Congress and presidential palace

Security troops use tear gas in apparently failed effort to repel demonstrators

Supporters of Brazilian former president Jair Bolsonaro clash with police during a demonstration outside the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on Sunday. AFP
AFP
Jan 08, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Supporters of Brazil's far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro pushed through police barricades and stormed into the national Congress building on Sunday in a protest against Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration last week.

Social media footage showed rioters storming the nearby Planalto presidential palace and Brazil's Supreme Court in what was quickly becoming serious political unrest.

The area around the parliament building in Brasilia was cordoned off by authorities.

But hundreds of Bolsonaro backers who refuse to accept leftist Mr da Silva's election victory broke through, marched up ramps and gathered on a roof of the building, AFP reported.

Read More
Brazil's Lula takes reins as President for third term

The scenes were reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, an ally of Mr Bolsonaro.

Startling images on social media showed a tide of people storming the national Congress, many waving Brazilian flags.

The building is home to Brazil's Senate and Chamber of Deputies.

Security t used tear gas in an apparently failed effort to repel the demonstrators.

Mr Bolsonaro, who was narrowly defeated by Mr da Silva in the second round of the presidential election on October 30, left Brazil at the end of the year and travelled to Florida, the US state where Mr Trump now lives.

Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil. Reuters

Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil. Reuters

Updated: January 08, 2023, 7:45 PM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL