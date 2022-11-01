Bolsonaro will not contest Brazil election defeat, minister says

Brazil's far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro will not contest his presidential election defeat during an address to the nation later on Tuesday, Communications Minister Fabio Faria has told Reuters.

The presidential address may defuse protests by his supporters who have blocked motorways in many states across Brazil. Along with pro-Bolsonaro truckers, they are calling for him to defy the electoral victory of leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Mr Bolsonaro has made no public remarks since the election result and did not call Mr da Silva after Sunday's vote.

Mr Bolsonaro's political allies, including his chief of staff Ciro Nogueira, have already begun to establish contact with the da Silva camp to discuss a transition. Some, including the Speaker of the lower house of Congress, have publicly said the Bolsonaro government should respect the election result.

Truckers — who have benefited from Mr Bolsonaro lowering diesel costs — are one of the president's key constituencies, and they have previously disrupted Brazil's economy with motorway closures.

The Brazilian supermarkets lobby has reported supply problems owing to the protests and appealed to Mr Bolsonaro to resolve the situation before shop shelves begin to empty.

The Supreme Court ordered police to remove scores of blockades. These had blocked access to an important grains-exporting port and affected the country's largest airport, threatening the transportation of food and fuel.

Some truckers posted videos calling for a military coup to stop Mr da Silva from taking office.

His win represents a stunning comeback for the former metalworker, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010 but then spent time in prison for corruption convictions that were later annulled.

He has vowed to overturn many of Mr Bolsonaro's policies, including pro-gun measures and weak protection of the Amazon rainforest.