January 6 committee calls for criminal charges against Donald Trump

The US House of Representatives committee investigating the events surrounding the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection voted on Monday to recommend criminal charges against former president Donald Trump for being a central component in attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Among the charges the panel urged the Department of Justice to prosecute Mr Trump with include incitement of insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to make a false statement.

No one associated with the attack on the Capitol has previously faced the charge of insurrection.

“We understand the gravity of each and every referral we are making today, just as we understand the magnitude of the crime against democracy that we described in our report,” panel member Jamie Raskin said when introducing the referrals.

Calling him “unfit for any office”, the panel's vice chairwoman Liz Cheney accused the former president of failing to perform his duty when his supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.

The fourth and final statute we invoke for referral is Title 18 Section 2383. This statute applies to anyone, who incites, assists, or engages in insurrection against the United States, and anyone who “gives aid or comfort” to an insurrection. pic.twitter.com/pgEALKK2Vp — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) December 19, 2022

“No man who would behave that way, at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again,” she said.

The Justice Department is not obligated to abide by the committee's referrals. Special counsel Jack Smith is leading his own investigation to Mr Trump.

The committee has also referred John Eastman, a lawyer for Mr Trump, to be criminally prosecuted.

It also referred other members of Congress to be sanctioned by the House Ethics Committee for defying the panel's subpoenas.

Mr Trump's actions leading up to the events of January 6 have been at the heart of the committee's work since last year.

The committee has accused Mr Trump of being central to a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election, in which he lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The committee says that Mr Trump for months ignored advice from White House officials to instead pursue baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.

Mr Trump defied a subpoena to testify in front of the committee.

He has repeatedly attacked the integrity of the committee but its public hearings became a critical component of its relevance.

Its hearings this year featured live testimony from a White House aide and election officials who had reportedly been pressured by the Trump administration.

Monday's meeting aired testimony for the first time from Hope Hicks, who served as communications director under Mr Trump.

Ms Hicks recalled a conversation she had with Mr Trump in which the former president suggested no one would care about his legacy if he lost the election.

“The only thing that matters is winning,” she recalled him saying.

The actions undertaken by the committee cap more than a year-long effort that included the testimony of thousands of witnesses and millions of documents.

The panel was under pressure to complete its work before Republicans take control of the House next year.

The committee released an executive summary of its report on Monday. It is expected to release its full findings on Wednesday.