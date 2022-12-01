Today's best photos: from horse racing to base jumping

More from The National:
Wednesday's best photos: from a World Cup goal to a helicopter crash
Tuesday's best photos: from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano to stowaways on a ship's rudder
Monday's best photos: from a fire on the Mexican border to a light aircraft crash
Sunday's best photos: from Thailand's monkey festival to a 'Gatka' performance
Saturday's best photos: from Iran fans to Jama Masjid mosque in India
Friday's best photos: from a relaxing frog to Brazilian football fans - in pictures
Updated: December 01, 2022, 6:59 PM