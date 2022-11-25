Today's best photos: from a relaxing frog to Brazilian football fans

More from The National:
Thursday's best photos: from Macy's parade prep to Dresden Christmas market
Wednesday's best photos: from water buffalo in Iraq to an Italian Air Force drill
Tuesday's best photos: from the Bidens' Thanksgiving dinner to Saudi celebrations
Monday's best photos: from sandbar sharks to the American Music Awards
Sunday's best photos: from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to the World Cup opening ceremony
Saturday's best photos: from Swiss artist's installation to Mexico balloon festival
Updated: November 25, 2022, 11:45 AM