Nobel economics prize awarded to banking experts, including former Fed chief Ben Bernanke

The Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded to three banking experts, including Ben Bernanke, a former chairman of the US Federal Reserve.

The trio, all US-based economists, also included Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

They were cited for for their research into banks and financial crises.

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award was not established in Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

Last year, the award was split between three people. David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens were credited with using unplanned natural experiments to make discoveries about schools and the labour market.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off October 3 with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement.

The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R Bertozzi and K Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.

French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature Thursday. The panel commended her for blending fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly mine her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.

The Nobel Peace Prize went to jailed Belarus human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties on Friday.

