Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to trio for work in quantum mechanics

The Nobel Prize for Physics 2022 has been awarded to three scientists for their work in quantum mechanics.

Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zellinger won the prize for "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science".

The trio were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for discovering the way that particles known as photons can be linked, or “entangled,” with each other even when they are separated by large distances.

“Quantum information science is a vibrant and rapidly developing field,” said Eva Olsson, a member of the Nobel committee. “It has broad and potential implications in areas such as secure information transfer, quantum computing and sensing technology.”

“Its origin can be traced to that of quantum mechanics,” she said.

Speaking live at the prize ceremony, professor Zellinger, said he was “very surprised” to get the call from the committee.

“I’m still kind of shocked, but it’s a positive shock,” said the Austrian, who is professor of physics at the University of Vienna and Senior Scientist at the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information IQOQI at the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

He said the work has demonstrated quantum teleportation is possible.

“Quantum teleportation uses the features of entanglement,” professor Zellinger said.

“It is not like in the Star Trek films, or whatever, transporting something, certainly not a person, over some distance.

"But the point is using entanglement you can transfer all the information which is carried by an object over to some other place, where the object is.

“You can transfer the information without knowing the information.”

So far this has only been done with very small particles, he said.

But he dismissed the possibility teleportation will be used by people to travel one day.

"The teleportation of people is the same kind of science fiction as it always was," he said.

On Monday, it was announced Svante Paabo had been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution”.

The Swedish geneticist, 67, has worked extensively on the Neanderthal genome and is known as a founder of paleogenetics.

