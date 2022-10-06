Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to Annie Ernaux

French author Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Ernaux, 82, was cited for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”, the Nobel committee said.

The French author is best known for Happening, an autobiographical account of an illegal abortion she had as a university student in France in the 1960s.

The prize committee has not yet been able to reach Ms Ernaux to inform her of win, officials said at the ceremony on Thursday.

Last year’s prize went to the Tanzanian-born, UK-based writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novels explore the effects of migration on individuals and societies.

Gurnah was only the sixth Nobel literature laureate born in Africa, and the prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers. It is also male-dominated, with just 17 women among its 119 laureates.

Read more Nobel prize awarded to three scientists for their work in click chemistry

A week of Nobel prize announcements began on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided insights into the human immune system.

Three scientists ― Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger ― jointly won the prize in physics on Tuesday for their work in quantum mechanics. They were cited for discovering the way particles, known as photons, can be linked, or “entangled”, sharing information with each other, even when they are separated by large distances.

On Wednesday, Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K Barry Sharpless were awarded the prize for chemistry for their work in developing a way of “snapping molecules together" in click chemistry.

The awards continue with the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, followed by the economics award on Monday.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $912,000). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.