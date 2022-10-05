Nobel Prize awarded to three scientists for their work in click chemistry

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to three scientists for their work in developing a way of “snapping molecules together”.

Carolyn Bertozzi of Stanford University, Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen, and K Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research were cited "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry".

Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said the prize had been awarded in equal parts to the trio during the ceremony at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday.

Their work has led to a "revolution" in how chemists think about linking molecules together and how to do it in living cells, said the prize committee.

Click chemistry involves “snapping molecules together” to make cancer drugs, map DNA and create materials that are tailored to a specific purpose.

Johan Aqvist, the chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, said that this year’s prize dealt with “not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple.”

“Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route,” he said.

Dr Bertozzi is the eighth woman to be awarded the prize, while Dr Sharpless is the fifth scientist to receive two Nobels, according to the committee.

Last year, the prize was awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan for finding an environmentally cleaner way to build molecules, which the Nobel panel said is “already benefiting humankind greatly”.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided insights into the human immune system.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics on Tuesday for their work in quantum mechanics.

Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were cited for discovering the way particles, known as photons, can be linked, or “entangled,” sharing information with each other, even when they are separated by large distances.

The awards continue with literature on Thursday.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, followed by the economics award on Monday.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than £803,000). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.

This is a developing story and will be updated.