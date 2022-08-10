Russian airbase in Crimea rocked by blasts

A series of explosions at a Russian air and naval base on Tuesday have left military analysts wondering what could have struck the site, which lies far outside the range of US missiles supplied to Ukraine, including the Himars multiple rocket launcher.

In June, the US supplied Ukrainian forces with the advanced, precision-guided rocket system, which American officials have said is being used to hit Russian rear area bases and logistics hubs almost 70 kilometres behind the front line.

But the Saki airbase, home to Russia’s Black Sea Attack Regiment, is 220km away from the nearest Ukrainian positions in Kherson, which is in the south of the country.

Russia said ammunition stored at the base exploded but claimed that no aircraft had been damaged and that there had been no casualties.

US defence analyst Chuck Pfarrer tweeted that a weapon called the ATACM, or Army Tactical Missile System, had likely been used in the attack.

This is a device the US has not yet officially supplied to Ukraine but which has a range of 300km.

Others said that Ukrainian Neptune missiles may have been used.

Ukraine already possesses at least one type of long-range ballistic missile system, the Grіm-2, which has a range of 280km.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv intended to retake the Crimean Peninsula, which was occupied by Russian forces in 2014.

“This Russian war against Ukraine and against the entire free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea — with its liberation,” he said.