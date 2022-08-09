US announces $89m in demining assistance to Ukraine

The Biden administration is providing $89 million dollars in demining assistance to Ukraine to fund 100 teams over the next year to be deployed to the country, a State Department official said on Tuesday.

The official told reporters that the push, the largest demining effort for the US in Ukraine, is in direct response to the “overwhelming humanitarian needs caused by Russia's unlawful, unprovoked invasion".

The US accused Russian forces of using explosive munitions in irresponsible and brutal manner, “causing civilian casualties, extensive harm to vital civilian infrastructure and contaminating a massive amount of Ukraine's territory with unexploded ordnance landlines".

The assistance will be sent in a matter of weeks. It will be used in areas where Russia retreated in Ukraine, an area as big as 160,000 square kilometres that may be contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance.

“That's an area roughly the size of [the US states of] Virginia, Maryland and Connecticut combined,” the US official said.

That same area, the official explained, includes approximately 10 per cent of Ukraine's farmland, making this an especially hazardous problem directly contributing to food insecurity worldwide.

The official said that Ukraine will be leading the efforts, but that the US government is working with Kyiv to identify specific training sites and addressing the most contaminated areas.

