Olaf Scholz to travel to Kyiv with Macron and Draghi before G7

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi before the Group of Seven summit at the end of June, the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported on Saturday.

It cited French and Ukrainian government sources.

A German government representative told Reuters: “We are not able to confirm this.”

Asked by Reuters, the Elysee Palace declined to confirm the information. The Italian government did not respond to requests for comment.

None of the three leaders has been to Kyiv since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Mr Macron has tried to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the war began.

His stance has been criticised by some eastern and Baltic partners in Europe as they see it as undermining efforts to push Mr Putin to the negotiating table.