Russia sanctions Biden, Trudeau and several US leaders

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russia said on Tuesday it had put US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a dozen top US officials on a “stop list” that bars them from entering the country.

Alongside Mr Biden, US officials on the list included Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The ban was enacted in response to sanctions imposed by Washington on Russian officials.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs later added Mr Trudeau to the list of sanctioned individuals.

Russia's measures appeared to be mainly symbolic, as the ministry said it was maintaining official relations and if necessary would make sure that high-level contacts with the people on the list could take place.

The measure “is the consequence of the extremely Russophobic policy pursued by the current US administration”, the ministry said in a statement.

Mr Biden’s administration has banned Americans and US companies from doing business with the central bank of Russia, immobilising nearly half of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign currency reserves.

Washington also banned major Russian banks from the Swift financial messaging service and imposed a ban on Russian oil and gas.

Canada has matched US and European sanctions on major Russian banks and key Russian individuals, including Mr Putin and his inner circle.

Moscow has retaliated by banning airlines from 36 nations from its airspace and ordering economic countermeasures, including restrictions on residents transferring foreign currency abroad.

Agencies contributed to this report