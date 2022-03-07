UAE envoy calls for dialogue and ‘lasting peace’ in South Sudan

UAE diplomat Amiera Al Hefeiti called on Monday for more dialogue and women's participation to help South Sudan turn the page on years of chaos and political in-fighting.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Ms Al Hefeiti, the UAE’s deputy UN ambassador, voiced support for “all efforts geared towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of South Sudan for prosperity development and peace”.

“The implementation of the revitalised agreement remains the basis for achieving stability, peace, development and unity in South Sudan,” Ms Al Hefeiti told the 15-nation chamber in New York.

The 2018 peace deal has yet to be fully put into effect due to political bickering.

“We hope that the government's efforts in this regard will lead to a peaceful solution, one which includes a meaningful and comprehensive dialogue with the concerned parties.”

#SouthSudan @ #UNSC: Ireland🇮🇪 expressed concern at:



🔹Levels of sub-national violence

🔹Persistent humanitarian crisis

🔹Attacks on civil society

🔹Slow implementation of the peace agreement



Urgent action by all parties is needed in order to deliver for South Sudan's people.

She also called for “enhanced women's participation in the peace process” as a way to help the country “move towards a lasting peace”.

Ms Al Hefeiti expressed concern over the country’s turbulent north-east, urging armed groups to “exercise restraint” and calling for the protection of women and children against sexual violence.

South Sudan, the world’s newest country, has lurched from crisis to crisis since gaining independence in 2011.

The country of 11 million people has endured a brutal five-year civil war, flooding, hunger and violence.

At least 440 civilians were killed in fighting between rival armed militias in the south-western part of the country between June and September last year, the UN says.

#UNSC mtg South Sudan: #AlbaniaUNSC🇦🇱raised concerns about humanitarian issue in #SouthSudan & called on all actors for commitment to accelerate the peace process



We commend #UNMISS support for free & inclusive #elections, w/full participation of women



📜https://t.co/chUED9v0Gq pic.twitter.com/npSjCrNE24 — Albania in UN (@AlMissionUN) March 7, 2022

Dozens were killed and four injured in an attack on Sunday in the Abyei border region, a disputed area between South Sudan and Sudan, in the latest violent flare-up between South Sudanese herders and fighters from Sudan, local officials said.

A statement from the government of the Abyei special administrative area called on the UN peacekeeping force there to protect civilians.