South Sudan has much to share with the world, says president at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Republic of South Sudan celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 this weekend, with a visit by President Salva Kiir Mayardit bringing a message of future co-operation from a land of opportunities.

The celebrations at Al Wasl Plaza included a flag-raising ceremony and a vibrant cultural performance.

The president was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

President Mayardit, in an article on state news agency Wam, said: "Showcasing South Sudan here in Dubai is just the tip of the iceberg. We have a lot to share with the world in both cultural and economic areas.

"The richness of our country’s cultural heritage and its biodiversity is known in very limited circles. The Sudd Swamp is the largest freshwater wetland in the Nile Basin, and is the habitat for unique wildlife. Our game reserves are home to some of the greatest mammals in Africa. Along with our vast agricultural land and abundant minerals, it is clear that we are a country of enormous potential.

"The message I bring to the UAE is that South Sudan is ready for investment, in sectors of agriculture and tourism."

President Mayardit said one existing investor is Al Ain Group in his country's Boma National Park.

"That engagement in the wildlife chapter was, and still remains, one of the surest paths to development in South Sudan," he said.

We celebrated the Republic of South Sudan’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai today! His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, was welcomed by His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and pic.twitter.com/8GRuKia2cL — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) February 19, 2022

"Despite various challenges, my government will continue to seek strong partnerships within our wildlife conservation sector. We look forward to working with people looking to invest in South Sudan."

Sheikh Nahyan said: "Through its participation, South Sudan promotes its history and cultural heritage through various forms of art and literature, and narrates its own story as a land of progress and ample opportunities to offer the world.

"We look forward to expanding our co-operation and the exchange of expertise with South Sudan across various areas of shared interest, such as education, bilateral trade and government modernisation, with the aim of enhancing the quality of life and wellbeing of our people."

The South Sudan pavilion aims to exhibit the country’s potential, landscape and wildlife. The pavilion is designed around a photography exhibition titled ‘Through the Lens of Opportunity’, which is a three-part journey teaching visitors about the nation’s rich cultural heritage, opportunities and history.