UAE urges parties in Ukraine to exercise self-restraint and de-escalate

The UAE has called upon all parties in the Ukraine dispute to exercise self-restraint, defuse tension and seek an end to the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.

Ambassador Ahmed Al Jarman, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the UN, was addressing the 49th session of the Human Rights Council.

“The UAE is following up, with great concern, the ongoing events in Ukraine, and articulates its firm position on the need to de-escalate and find a peaceful solution to the crisis between the parties concerned,” Mr Al Jarman said.

“[There is] the need to support efforts [to push ahead] dialogue and strengthen diplomatic action at all levels to support the prospects of peace, ensure restoring stability and security, and pave the way for necessary political solutions, in preparation for restoring normalcy.”

Mr Al Jarman said it was important to observe the principles of international law and the Charter of the UN, especially in the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means, and respect for sovereignty, independence of states and their territorial integrity.

He also stressed that the continuation of the conflict would exacerbate serious breaches of human rights and international humanitarian law. He called on all parties to exercise self-restraint.

The UAE diplomat spoke of the need to protect civilians and aid supplies in conflict zones, and to ensure their delivery to the rightful beneficiaries.

In support of the relief efforts, Mr Al Jarman said the Emirates had allocated $5 million in response to the UN flash appeal and the inter-agency Regional Refugee Response Plan for Ukraine.

He said the UAE welcomes all diplomatic efforts aimed at carrying out negotiations between the parties concerned to reach a common ground for peaceful solutions in accordance with international law and the Charter of the UN.