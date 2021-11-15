Today's best photos: from a Swiss glacier to a dam in Australia

EPA

Glacier ice cave

Hikers visit an ice cave formed at the end section of the Zinal glacier, above the Alpine village of Zinal in Switzerland. In the last 60 years the overall glacier volume in Switzerland has shrunk by almost 50 per cent, losing between 2 and 3 per cent volume per year over the last four years, according to the Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland project.

EPA

Protest in Bangkok

A protester wearing the Thai national flag salutes next to writing on the street, during a protest calling for reform of the monarchy in Bangkok. Hundreds of protesters gathered to protest after the Constitutional Court ruled that three protest leaders aimed to overthrow the monarchy during their mass rally.

AFP

Kurdish migrant crisis

A picture of Iraqi Kurdish migrant Gailan Diler, who died while trying to illegally cross into Europe, is pinned to a jacket during his funeral in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region.

AFP

Oil refinery fire in Indonesia

Thick smoke rises from a burning tank at the state oil company Pertamina in Cilacap.

AFP

Water and Fire amusement park

A young girl looks through an inflatable floater at the “Ab-o-Atash” (Water and Fire) amusement park in the north of Iran's capital Tehran.

EPA

Dew resting on moss

Mosses in a field near Salgotarjan, in Hungary.

Reuters

Rocstock, California

A rocket launches during the three-day semi-annual model rocket launch at Lucerne Dry Lake in California.

Reuters

End of an era

Petronas Yamaha SRT's Valentino Rossi, after competing in his last ever race at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, in Cheste, Spain.

AFP

Traditions of the Diola

Two women pose for a portrait in front of the house where a Diola circumcision ceremony is held in Bissau. The Diola are a West African ethnic group living in Gambia, southern Senegal and Guinea-Bissau. According to tradition, men must be circumcised in their native village.

Getty Images

Wyangala Dam at full capacity

The Wyangala Dam as it spills after reaching 104 per cent capacity, in Australia. Residents in Forbes and around Central West New South Wales are preparing to evacuate as floodwaters inundate the region following heavy rains across the state. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting possible major flooding at Forbes from Tuesday.