Top UN body denounces drone attack on Iraq's Al Kadhimi

Planners and financiers of assassination attempt should face justice, UN Security Council says

James Reinl
United Nations
Nov 8, 2021

The UN Security Council condemned on Monday the drone assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi and called for those behind the attack to face justice.

In a press statement, the UN’s top body, which includes the US, Russia and China, denounced “in the strongest terms” the strike in Baghdad on Sunday and “expressed their relief that the prime minister was not injured”.

The 15-member council “underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice".

All governments should “co-operate actively” with Baghdad to find the attackers, the council said.

“Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever [they are] committed,” it said.

Mr Al Kadhimi was unhurt in the attack on his residence in the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone at the weekend, although two bodyguards were wounded, officials said. Two of the three drones were intercepted.

It remains unclear who carried out the attack, which came amid tension and clashes linked to backers of Iran-backed parties that lost support in last month’s elections.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other world leaders have condemned the attack.

Updated: November 8th 2021, 7:45 PM
IraqUN
