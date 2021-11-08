Iraq's Al Kadhimi: We know the perpetrators behind assassination attempt

Hours after a failed attempt on his life, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi held an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers where he said he knew the perpetrators behind the assassination attempt.

"We will pursue the perpetrator's of Sunday's crime. We know them very well and we will expose them," he said.

Three explosive-laden drones attacked Mr Al Kadhimi's home in the highly secure Green Zone, which houses government buildings and international diplomatic missions, including the US embassy.

Troops and army tanks were stationed across the capital Baghdad after the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The council released a statement calling Sunday's events "a serious targeting of the Iraqi state".

Meanwhile, Joint Operations Command spokesman Maj Gen Tahsin Al Kafaji said Iraq's security forces would "hunt down" those who undermine the country's national security.

"The security forces are doing their duty and everything is going as planned," he said, according to a report by Iraq's state news agency INA.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the perpetrators must be held accountable and called on the Iraqi public to denounce all acts of violence.

"The UN will continue to support with the people and government of Iraq in their quest for a better future," he said.

US President Joe Biden said his administration will "offer all appropriate assistance to Iraq's security forces as they investigate the attack and identify those responsible".

On Sunday, Iraq's National Security Council formed a committee to investigate the assassination attempt.