Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi escapes drone assassination attempt in Green Zone

Missile laden with explosives targets prime ministerial residence as discontent over Iraq elections festers

The National
Nov 7, 2021

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt after a drone laden with explosives targeted his residence in Bagdhad early on Sunday.

The alleged assassination came in the wake vehement protests in the Iraqi capital against the results of October's elections.

A statement from the Iraqi military said the attack targeted Mr Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone. It provided no further detail.

The prime minister's official Twitter account said he was safe and called for calm.

Two government officials said Mr Kadhimi's residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed to Reuters that the prime minister was unharmed.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Western diplomats based in the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, said they heard explosions and gunfire in the area.

Updated: November 7th 2021, 1:12 AM
IraqIraqi GovernmentIraqi ArmyAl Kadhimi
