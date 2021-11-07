'Cowardly terrorist attack' on Iraq PM Al Kadhimi condemned around world

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the US and the UK have condemned the assassination attempt on Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi.

Although Mr Al Kadhimi survived without serious injury, images showed destruction the explosive-laden drone caused to his home.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry “strongly condemned” what they called a “cowardly terrorist attack” on Mr Al Kadhimi's residence near the Green Zone in Baghdad.

The Green Zone houses government buildings and international missions, including the US embassy.

Qatar's state-run news agency carried a statement from authorities that said the country supported the “unity, stability and sovereignty” of Iraq.

Jordan's state news agency Petra quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying it rejected “attempts that aim to tamper with the security and stability of Iraq".

“The ministry also reiterated Jordan's supportive stance towards Iraq in the face of whatever threatens the security of its people and in combatting terrorism,” the agency reported.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed his dismay at the attack.

“This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state,” he said in a statement carried by the department's website.

He said US forces were working closely with Iraqi security personnel to uphold “Iraq's sovereignty and independence".

The US has offered to help with the investigation into the attack, Mr Price said.

“Our commitment to our Iraqi partners is unshakeable. The United States stands with the government and people of Iraq,” the department said.

The UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has also condemned the attack and gave her support to Mr Al Kadhimi's call for calm.

“We condemn the attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi,” Ms Truss said on Twitter.

“We stand with the Iraqi government, security forces and people in their rejection of political violence and strongly support the Prime Minister's call for calm and restraint.”

Iran's senior security official, Ali Shamkhani, meanwhile, referred to the attack as “a new sedition".

“The attempt … is a new sedition that must be traced back to foreign think tanks,” he said on Twitter, without giving further details.

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said it was relieved Mr Al Kadhimi was not seriously hurt.

“Terrorism, violence and unlawful acts must not be allowed to undermine Iraq’s stability and derail its democratic process,” it said.

“Unami strongly encourages all sides to take responsibility for de-escalation and to engage in dialogue to ease political tensions, upholding the national interest of Iraq.”