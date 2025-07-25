Pictures of the week: From an aid ship leaving Abu Dhabi for Gaza to an equestrian stunt in Kyrgyzstan

A UAE aid ship is loaded with supplies at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, before sailing to Gaza via Al Arish, Egypt. Victor Besa / The National
A UAE aid ship is loaded with supplies at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, before sailing to Gaza via Al Arish, Egypt. Victor Besa / The National
Druze clerics take part in a gathering of minority religious leaders in Beirut, Lebanon. AP
Druze clerics take part in a gathering of minority religious leaders in Beirut, Lebanon. AP
A worker pounds into rock to make gravel and sand in Kenscoff, a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. AP
A worker pounds into rock to make gravel and sand in Kenscoff, a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. AP
An Israeli soldier stands next to parcels of humanitarian aid waiting to be transferred into Gaza at the Gaza part of the Kerem Shalom crossing. Reuters
An Israeli soldier stands next to parcels of humanitarian aid waiting to be transferred into Gaza at the Gaza part of the Kerem Shalom crossing. Reuters
Palestinian child Yazan Abu Foul, aged two, is cared for by his mother Naima, as he suffers from severe malnutrition due to the acute shortage of food in Gaza. EPA
Palestinian child Yazan Abu Foul, aged two, is cared for by his mother Naima, as he suffers from severe malnutrition due to the acute shortage of food in Gaza. EPA
Residents leave the site of a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Reuters
Residents leave the site of a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Reuters
Children play during a downpour in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines. EPA
Children play during a downpour in Las Pinas City, Metro Manila, Philippines. EPA
A French Republican Security Corps officer tackles a man attempting to cycle across the finish line minutes before the final sprint of the 112th edition of the Tour de France. AFP
A French Republican Security Corps officer tackles a man attempting to cycle across the finish line minutes before the final sprint of the 112th edition of the Tour de France. AFP
A humpback whale breaches in Guanabara Bay, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA
A humpback whale breaches in Guanabara Bay, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA
A woman paints in front of the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower and St Basil's Cathedral in downtown Moscow. AFP
A woman paints in front of the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower and St Basil's Cathedral in downtown Moscow. AFP
Guests take part in the Halay - a traditional dance - during a Kurdish wedding in the Turkish Kurdistan province of Hakkari. AFP
Guests take part in the Halay - a traditional dance - during a Kurdish wedding in the Turkish Kurdistan province of Hakkari. AFP
Artists from Morocco's Amazigh community take part in the annual Ahidous National Festival in the town of Ain Leuh, in the heart of the Middle Atlas mountains. AFP
Artists from Morocco's Amazigh community take part in the annual Ahidous National Festival in the town of Ain Leuh, in the heart of the Middle Atlas mountains. AFP
One of the 10 US citizens in an exchange between Washington and the Venezuelan government waves an American flag on arrival in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador. AFP
One of the 10 US citizens in an exchange between Washington and the Venezuelan government waves an American flag on arrival in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador. AFP
A model poses at an open-air studio overlooking the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 19. AP
A model poses at an open-air studio overlooking the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 19. AP
A rescue worker climbs a toppled billboard that damaged a parked lorry in Quezon city, Philippines, in strong winds and rain as Tropical Storm Wipha crossed the north of the country. AP
A rescue worker climbs a toppled billboard that damaged a parked lorry in Quezon city, Philippines, in strong winds and rain as Tropical Storm Wipha crossed the north of the country. AP
Manny Pacquiao, left, fights Mario Barrios in a WBC welterweight championship title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 19. It ended in a draw and Pacquiao is asking for a re-match. AP
Manny Pacquiao, left, fights Mario Barrios in a WBC welterweight championship title fight in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 19. It ended in a draw and Pacquiao is asking for a re-match. AP
Central district in Hong Kong is almost deserted as Typhoon Wipha moves in on July 20. AFP
Central district in Hong Kong is almost deserted as Typhoon Wipha moves in on July 20. AFP
Shiite pilgrims gather at a rest stop in Basra province, Iraq, on July 19 as they perform the annual march from the southern port of Al Faw to the holy city of Karbala in time for the Arbaeen festival. It marks the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the killing of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein. AFP
Shiite pilgrims gather at a rest stop in Basra province, Iraq, on July 19 as they perform the annual march from the southern port of Al Faw to the holy city of Karbala in time for the Arbaeen festival. It marks the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the killing of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein. AFP
Members of Syria’s Bedouin community ride on a bus after being evacuated from southern Sweida province. AFP
Members of Syria’s Bedouin community ride on a bus after being evacuated from southern Sweida province. AFP
Children play on a waterlogged street in Manila after Typhoon Wipha brought heavy rain and flooding to the Philippines. AFP
Children play on a waterlogged street in Manila after Typhoon Wipha brought heavy rain and flooding to the Philippines. AFP
Trinamool Congress party members and supporters gather to listen to party leader and Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, as part of a 'Martyr's Day' rally in Kolkata, India. EPA
Trinamool Congress party members and supporters gather to listen to party leader and Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, as part of a 'Martyr's Day' rally in Kolkata, India. EPA
People drive through heavy rain on the outskirts of Dubai. AFP
People drive through heavy rain on the outskirts of Dubai. AFP
Palestinians mourn relatives killed in an Israeli army bombardment, at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city. AP
Palestinians mourn relatives killed in an Israeli army bombardment, at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city. AP
Syrian government forces guard a roadblock in Busr Al Harir near Sweida. Hasan Belal for The National
Syrian government forces guard a roadblock in Busr Al Harir near Sweida. Hasan Belal for The National
A sea turtle nibbles on what remains of the once-vibrant reef at Havannah Harbour, off the coast of Efate Island, Vanuatu. AP
A sea turtle nibbles on what remains of the once-vibrant reef at Havannah Harbour, off the coast of Efate Island, Vanuatu. AP
Tunisian President Kais Saied, right, shows Massad Boulos, senior adviser the to the US president for Africa, pictures of starving children in Gaza during their meeting in Carthage on July 22. AFP
Tunisian President Kais Saied, right, shows Massad Boulos, senior adviser the to the US president for Africa, pictures of starving children in Gaza during their meeting in Carthage on July 22. AFP
Smoke from a forest fire fills the sky near the coastal city of Nafplio in the Peloponnese, Greece. EPA
Smoke from a forest fire fills the sky near the coastal city of Nafplio in the Peloponnese, Greece. EPA
Mayya Doroshko and Tatiana Gayday of the Neutral Athletes B team compete in the women's duet free preliminaries at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Getty Images
Mayya Doroshko and Tatiana Gayday of the Neutral Athletes B team compete in the women's duet free preliminaries at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Getty Images
Senior Catholic clergy prepare to pay their respects at the funeral of cardinal and former archbishop of Paris Andre Vingt-Trois, at Notre-Dame Cathedral in the French capital. AFP
Senior Catholic clergy prepare to pay their respects at the funeral of cardinal and former archbishop of Paris Andre Vingt-Trois, at Notre-Dame Cathedral in the French capital. AFP
A horseback rider performs a fire stunt during a show organized for the participants of the "Gallops" orienteering and endurance equestrian race in Kyrgyzstan. Reuters
A horseback rider performs a fire stunt during a show organized for the participants of the "Gallops" orienteering and endurance equestrian race in Kyrgyzstan. Reuters

Weekend

Pictures of the week: From an aid ship leaving Abu Dhabi for Gaza to an equestrian stunt in Kyrgyzstan

Striking images from around the world

The National

July 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

ICC Intercontinental Cup

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Saqlain Haider, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Naveed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Boota, Amir Hayat, Ashfaq Ahmed

Fixtures Nov 29-Dec 2

UAE v Afghanistan, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Hong Kong v Papua New Guinea, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Ireland v Scotland, Dubai International Stadium

Namibia v Netherlands, ICC Academy, Dubai

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass

Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate)

Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm

Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

Business Insights
  • As per the document, there are six filing options, including choosing to report on a realisation basis and transitional rules for pre-tax period gains or losses. 
  • SMEs with revenue below Dh3 million per annum can opt for transitional relief until 2026, treating them as having no taxable income. 
  • Larger entities have specific provisions for asset and liability movements, business restructuring, and handling foreign permanent establishments.
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
Whiile you're here

Heather, the Totality
Matthew Weiner,
Canongate 

What is Folia?

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai.

Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship."

Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust.

In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". 

There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe.

While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: July 25, 2025, 6:02 PM`
WeekendPhotography
Read next...
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - JULY 15: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using an underwater robotic camera.) Members of Team Australia jump into the water in the Preliminary Round Women's Water Polo match between Team Australia and Team New Zealand on day five of the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships at OCBC Aquatic Centre on July 15, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Adam Pretty / Getty Images)

From the World Aquatics Championships to smoke over the Grand Canyon

Getty Images/ Nick Donaldson

Armenia and Azerbaijan have taken a new route in their quest for peace