Pictures of the week: From the World Aquatics Championships to smoke over the Grand Canyon

Members of Team Australia compete against Team New Zealand on day five of the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Getty Images
A Gazan wedding takes place at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi. Victor Bea / The National
Yaqeen Kankar, a Syrian girl with spinal muscular atrophy, begins treatment at Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital in Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National
Druze from Syria and Israel protest on the Israeli-Syrian border, in Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, amid clashes between Syrian government forces and Druze armed groups in the southern Syrian city of Sweida. AP
A Palestinian man receives medical attention at Nasser hospital after he was injured while collecting aid in Khan Younis. Reuters
A cow jumps over revellers in the bullring, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. Reuters
Egrets rest on tree tops in Huai’an in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. AFP
Afghan refugees, who have returned from neighbouring Iran, gather at a temporary camp near the border town of Islam Qala, in Herat province, western Afghanistan. EPA
People walk past dried lava as they make their way to watch the latest volcanic eruption near Grindavik, Reykjanes, Iceland. EPA
A Tunisian farmer puts salt on tomatoes to dry them in the suni in Tebourba, Tunisia. EPA
Civil defence teams and volunteers battle wildfires near the town of Kasab, in Syria's Latakia countryside. AP Photo
Dead fish float on the water following a die-off, which experts believe could be a result of low water levels due to drought, in Belgrade, Serbia. Reuters
A soldier of the French Army's 1st Tirailleur Regiment and the unit's mascot, a ram named Messaoud, wait for the start of the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris. AFP
Players in action during the Swamp Soccer Championships 2025 in Hyrynsalmi, Finland. EPA
A Kathakali classical dancer, second left, watches artists rehearse the traditional folk dance Pulikkali, known as the Tiger Dance, as they wait backstage before their performance at a cultural festival in Chennai. AFP
Jamaican singer Grace Jones performs on the Lake stage during the 59th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Switzerland. EPA
A line of Southern Fiddler Rays lie on Glenelg Beach in Adelaide, Australia. Getty Images
The citadel of Penico in the province of Huaura, Lima Department, Peru. AFP
People attend a large-scale costumed Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) festival on the Moskva River in Moscow, Russia. EPA
The Men's 5km Open Water Final on day eight of the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships. Getty Images
Chelsea captain Reece James, left, holds the Fifa Club World Cup trophy after the London team's 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey, while US President Donald Trump shares a joke with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. AFP
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen in Gaza city. Reuters
Revellers hold up red scarves and candles in the traditional end to the San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, Spain. Reuters
A flooded subway station in New York. Reuters
A woman takes a picture of the 54-pound Martian meteorite NWA 16788, the largest known piece of Mars discovered on Earth, on display at a Sotheby’s auction preview in New York. AFP
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto speaks to the media at Halim Perdanakusuma Airbase in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP
People take shelter during an air raid drill coinciding with the Kan Huang military exercises in Taipei. The annual civilian drill is being held in cities across Taiwan this week, alongside military training, to prepare the self-governed island for a potential Chinese invasion. AFP
A protester wearing a t-shirt that reads 'Israel out of the tour' runs onto the road near the finish line as Jonas Abrahamsen is seen on his way to winning stage 11 of the Tour de France. Reuters
Army personnel patrol a street on an armoured vehicle after Awami League party activists allegedly clashed with security personnel to rebuke a rally by the newly formed Jatiya Nagarik Party, or National Citizen's Party in Gopalgan. AFP
Smoke from the Dragon Bravo Fire at Grandeur Point on the southern rim of Grand Canyon in Arizona. Reuters
News

Pictures of the week: From the World Aquatics Championships to smoke over the Grand Canyon

Striking images from around the world

The National

July 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: July 18, 2025, 6:01 PM
