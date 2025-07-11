Pictures of the week: From wildfires in Latakia to new loans at Louvre Abu Dhabi

A volunteer wears an oxygen mask during treatment for smoke inhalation after battling to extinguish a wildfire near Rabia, in Syria's Latakia countryside. AP
A man carries his grandson, who was wounded in an Israeli strike, at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza city. AP
Al Maqta'a Museum in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
A firefighter from Mexico assists in recovery operations along the banks of the Guadalupe River, in Hunt, Texas. Bloomberg
A Bosnian Muslim woman remembers the dead at a monument bearing the names of the Srebrenica genocide victims, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina. AP
A boy cycles along a deserted street in the drought-ridden village of Bolak, in Balkh province, Afghanistan. AFP
A Syrian woman takes a picture of the new national emblem of Syria, depicting an eagle inspired by ancient motifs at Palmyra carrying 14 feathers symbolising the country's 14 governorates and surmounted by three stars from the national flag, during a drone show at Ummayad Square in Damascus. AFP
People stand on the boardwalk in Kuwait City. AFP
US President Donald Trump after signing the 'Big Beautiful Bill Act' at the White House. AFP
Fireworks explode over the National Mall during Fourth of July celebrations in Washington, US. Reuters
People gather in the rain to mark the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader and Buddhist monk, in McLeod Ganj, near Dharamsala, India. AFP
The traditional waving of red scarves marks the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. AFP
Shiite pilgrims gather between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines ahead of Ashura, in Karbala, Iraq. Reuters
The rising Moon illuminates cars crossing the July 15 Martyrs Bridge crossing the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Getty Images
A man embraces injured boys as they sit on a bed at the trauma ward of Al Awda Hospital in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. AFP
People look at floral tributes outside Anfield stadium after the death of Liverpool footballer Diogo Rota, in Liverpool. Reuters
Rodeo action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. AP
Participants run ahead of the bulls during the first run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. AFP
Mourners gather at Al Awda Hospital in Nuseirat camp to attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip. AP
A participant hits the ground during the running of the bull at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. AFP
Action from the 664th annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, north-western Turkey. AP
A helicopter flies through smoke rising from a fast-moving wildfire on the outskirts of Marseille, southern France. Reuters
People take shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv, during an air raid alert, amid Russia's war on Ukraine. Reuters
Spectators in the queue on day ten of Wimbledon, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. PA
Employees assemble electric car charging components at a factory in Ruichang, central China. AFP
The Faya palaeolandscape in central Sharjah, which is under consideration for Unesco world heritage status. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Bulldozers demolish homes that were hit by Iranian ballistic missiles in June, in Bat Yam, Israel. EPA
Liberian-flagged cargo ship Eternity C sinks after being attacked in the Red Sea off Hodeidah, Yemen. The Houthis claimed the attack. EPA
Fashion designer Zuhair Murad walks the runway at his haute couture autumn/winter 2025-2026 show in Paris. Getty Images
The Rialto Bridge from the South. Louvre Abu Dhabi reveals new loans. Louvre, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
News

Pictures of the week: From wildfires in Latakia to new loans at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Striking images from around the world

The National

July 11, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

