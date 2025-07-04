Pictures of the week: From workers beating the heat in Dubai to cockfighting in Kabul

A worker enjoys a frozen treat provided by the Al Freej Fridge campaign at the Azizi Venice construction site Dubai South. The initiative is providing thousands of cold drinks and ice lollies to keep frontline workers cool in the heat. Antonie Robertson/The National
A destroyed mosque and burnt-out houses after a wildfire in the village of Koprucek, Bilecik province, mid-west Turkey. Reuters
A rare 'roll cloud' advances from the horizon towards the Atlantic beaches near Cabo da Roca, south-western Portugal. AFP
Bakers from Afghanistan make bread in Al Satwa, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Workers arrange clay pots inside a kiln to fire them at a factory in Peshawar, northern Pakistan. Reuters
A Palestinian woman sits amid the debris at an UNRWA school sheltering displaced people that was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza city. Reuters
The teams of, from top, China, Australia, Germany, Romania, the United States and Poland compete in the men's eight preliminary race at the World Rowing Cup on the Rotsee in Lucerne, Switzerland. EPA
Wild horses during the traditional Rapa das Bestas festival in Mondonedo, Spain. EPA
Marjan and Zamoro Falls at the new expanion of Yas Waterworld in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Dancers take part in the 44th annual Kamloopa Powwow, celebrating indigenous culture, in British Columbia, Canada. Reuters
Iranians gather for the funeral of military commanders and scientists killed in Israeli air strikes, in Tehran. EPA
A community effort to remove sargassum seaweed from beaches in Cancun, Mexico. Reuters
The brig Rossiya sails along the Neva River during festivities in honour of school graduates, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Reuters
A rice paddy artwork depicting the baseball star Shohei Ohtani and his dog Decoy in his hometown of Oshu, Japan. AP
Mourners pay their respects as US Democratic assemblywoman Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark lie in state at the Minnesota Capitol, in St Paul. The couple were shot dead at their home on June 14. Reuters
Greenpeace activists hang from a building where the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development is held, in Seville. Reuters
A Harris hawk called Rufus, the official bird scarer of the Wimbledon Championships, at Centre Court, in London. EPA
Hindu pilgrims heading to the Himalayan shrine of Amarnath wait in a queue outside a registration counter in Jammu, India. AP
People organise donations for those affected by heavy rains, in Maracaibo, Venezuela. EPA
Thick smoke and flames erupt from the site of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. AP
Officers march during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of Indonesia's National Police, in Jakarta. Reuters
A woman and man are led to a small boat by an alleged trafficker, left, in Gravelines, northern France, to cross the English Channel. Getty images
Smoke rises following an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Reuters
Grooms parade the horses before the Palio di Siena race in Tuscany, Italy. AFP
Shiite Muslims beat their chests in grief for Imam Hussein during a Muharram procession in Baghdad, Iraq. AP
Murat Kazgan and Will Chope during a bare-knuckle boxing match in Istanbul, Turkey. Reuters
People jump into the Canal Saint-Martin on a warm summer day in Paris. Reuters
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Ierapetra, on the Greek island of Crete. Reuters
The People's Liberation Army Navy's Shandong, China's first domestically built aircraft carrier, sails into Hong Kong. Reuters
Afghan men watch cockerels fighting at an illegal cockfighting venue in Kabul. AP
Weekend

Pictures of the week: From workers beating the heat in Dubai to cockfighting in Kabul

Striking images from around the world

The National

July 04, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

