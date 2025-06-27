Pictures of the week: From a mosque in Oman to a mangrove in Indonesia

A mosque in Khasab, on northern Oman's Musandam Peninsula, overlooking the Strait of Hormuz. AFP
Waves hit houses during high tide near the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai. AP
Indigenous people dance during Inti Raymi, or the Festival of the Sun, which coincides with the winter solstice, in Cotacachi, Ecuador. AP
Pigeons eat corn amid fake dollar bills bearing the face of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in St Mark's Square, Venice, before his wedding to Lauren Sanchez in the Italian island city. Reuters
The wreck of the Bayesian is raised from the sea off Sicily. The superyacht, owned by British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, sank in August 2024 off Porticello, near Palermo. Seven people, including Mr Lynch and his teenage daughter, died. AFP
US President Donald Trump at a dinner with heads of state at Huis Ten Bosch palace, in The Hague, hosted Dutch King Willem-Alexander. EPA
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, right, speaks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the Catshuis, on the sidelines of the Nato summit in The Hague. AP
Rescue groups and locals search for survivors following a landslide in Bello, Colombia. Reuters
Visitors enjoy the view from the UP sky garden at the Thamrin Nine building, 385 metres above Jakarta, Indonesia. Reuters
Abu Dhabi's landmark Central Bus station. Victor Besa / The National
Visitors pose for photos at the premiere of F1: The Movie at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Mourners attend the funeral of Mahan Setareh, a member of the Iranian paramilitary Basij force, who was killed in Israeli attacks on Tehran. Getty Images
A drone view shows scorched land around the Nea Moni monastery, after a wildfire on the island of Chios, Greece. Reuters
Displaced Palestinians wait for aid from the World Food Programme in Gaza city. EPA
Residents walk past a shopping centre that was torched during deadly anti-government protests in Nairobi, Kenya. AFP
The faces of Palestinian mourners are reflected in the window of a house during the funeral of three people killed in Kafr Malik, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. AFP
Performers take part in The Dreamweaver's Journey acrobatic show in front of the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, in south-west England. AFP
Seized drugs are burned at a ceremony to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Yangon, Myanmar. AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae watch a person sliding down a water slide during the opening ceremony for the Wonsan Kalma beach resort. Reuters
Iranians carry the coffin of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps member Mahan Setareh, who was killed in a recent Israeli air strike, in Tehran. EPA
A capsized fishing boat in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. AFP
The luxury yacht Arience, owned by US businessman Bill Miller, moored next to Punta della Dogana in the Venice lagoon, northern Italy, as celebrities arrive for the wedding of Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. AFP
People watch a wildfire burning on the Greek island of Chios. EPA
A reveller walks over burning embers carrying a woman on his back during celebrations of the night of San Juan, in San Pedro Manrique, northern Spain. AFP
Israelis gather near a bomb shelter in Holon, central Israel, after a missile alert. AP
A Palestinian woman stands amid patients, who were injured by Israeli fire at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation food aid distribution point, at Al Awda hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza. AFP
Buildings and roads half submerged in floodwaters after heavy rain in Rongjiang county, Guizhou province, China. Reuters
Displaced Gazans wait for aid as armed Palestinian groups claiming to be preventing theft gather around a UN vehicle accompanying aid lorries at the Israeli-controlled Zikim crossing west of Beit Lahia on Wednesday. Smoke from Israeli strikes rises in the background. AFP
A model on the catwalk at the Songzio menswear spring/summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images
Students, environmental activists and volunteers prepare for planting during a mangrove conservation campaign in Aceh Besar, Indonesia. EPA
Pictures of the week: From a mosque in Oman to a mangrove in Indonesia

Striking images from around the world

The National

June 27, 2025

Updated: June 27, 2025, 6:05 PM
