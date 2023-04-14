Hilton Garden Inn Samarkand raises the bar in Uzbekistan's second city – Hotel Insider

Hilton Garden Inn Samarkand has much to live up to as the first internationally branded hotel in Uzbekistan's second city.

Having opened in September, the modern property sits in stark contrast to the historic sites for which Samarkand is famous — and provides a welcome sanctuary after a full day of touring this part of the Silk Road region.

The welcome

The property is a 10-minute drive from the airport and railway station. Photo: Hilton

After a brief but amicable locational misunderstanding with a taxi driver en route from Samarkand railway station, we arrive late in the evening to a cheerful and well-staffed reception desk. The hotel exterior is blanketed in light bulbs — a bright landmark on an otherwise quiet street.

Rotating entrance doors open on to a broad, spacious lobby with light wood floors, a central cafe/bar serving soft drinks and hot beverages — this is a dry hotel — and a restaurant.

Check-in is swift and efficient, and we are directed to the nearby lifts for the short journey to our fourth-floor room.

The neighbourhood

With tourism to Uzbekistan reportedly on the rise again — including from the UAE thanks to direct flydubai services to Samarkand, as well as Tashkent and Namangan — Hilton Garden Inn Samarkand is well positioned to meet the expectations of international visitors.

The hotel is a 10-minute drive from the railway station, and roughly the same from the smart new Samarkand International Airport.

Importantly for tourists, it is a healthy strolling distance from the city’s most significant points of interest, namely the epic Registan Square, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and the ornate mosques of Bibi-Khanym and Hazrat-Hizr.

Bustling Siab Bazaar is about 3km away and Ulugh Beg Observatory is 2km beyond that.

There are supermarkets, restaurants and takeaway outlets nearby, although the hotel proved the most reliable venue for a tasty, reasonably priced dinner in the neighbourhood.

The room

A twin room at the Hilton Garden Inn Samarkand. Photo: Hilton

Located within the boundaries of the city centre, Hilton Garden Inn Samarkand offers 162 rooms across six floors.

Our twin option had a reassuring “new room” smell, with two generously proportioned beds sharing a blue padded headboard that extends across the width of one wall. A window seat offers a view on to the main road and city beyond.

Wooden flooring at the entrance gives way to a blue-carpeted lounge with a wire-fronted semi-open wardrobe to one side, adding a greater sense of space, as well as a table with a leather chair, and a widescreen TV.

Ivory-coloured walls are punctuated by a handful of framed pictures and further wood detailing.

A bright, clean bathroom with a single sink and toilet includes a deceptively large walk-in shower with both rain and vertical options for an effective wake-up wash.

Additional amenities include a safe, mini fridge, coffee and tea facilities, Wi-Fi, hairdryer and ironing board with iron.

The service

For a relatively new hotel, the Hilton Garden is already operating smoothly and efficiently.

The lobby is well-staffed with a proud young team happy to help with questions about their home city.

A special mention goes to trainee member Elyor, who helped us book replacement train tickets after a date error by the station ticket office potentially scuppered onward travel plans.

The scene

A large indoor pool is located at basement level. Photo: Hilton

Everything feels very fresh, and not simply because the property is less than a year old. Bright, eclectic furnishings in the lobby offer plenty of places to gather and relax.

A souvenir shop at the far end of the space offers a wide selection of local products for those last-minute gift purchases. Close to the reception desk is The Shop, for snacks and other essential items, an ATM and a currency exchange machine, with the latter proving vital given a lack of physical exchange options in the area.

Self-service laundry facilities are also available.

This airy contemporary feel extends to the hotel’s only restaurant, which opens into the lobby.

At basement level, the Hilton Garden has a surprisingly large indoor swimming pool, with loungers to rest on. It is flanked on one side by sauna and steam rooms.

Hotel guests are also able to make use of a modern hammam and gym, while the spa offers a range of massages priced from $20 to $70, and treatments that include Turkish peeling with a foam massage ($55) and a Spa Ritual ($60), with a peeling procedure and body wrap.

The food

The sole restaurant, Giotto, comprises a main dining area and a discreet secondary section that can be shuttered off for larger groups. While the outlet sports an Italian name and theme, the open kitchen serves up an extensive menu covering a broad spectrum of cuisines and price points.

These include a choice of pasta and wok dishes, burgers and seafood, including octopus, salmon, sea bass and dorado, plus steaks and marbled beef, with a tomahawk costing Dh38 per 100g.

While alcohol isn’t available, you can order soft drinks and a selection of refreshing mocktails. A children’s menu is available, although it’s not only the young ones who are distracted by Giotto's colourful ice cream bar.

Breakfast is buffet style, supported by a live cooking station for eggs and omelettes. The room service menu is sensibly priced and service is quick from the 24-hour kitchen. A late evening order produced a delicious club sandwich for about Dh18.

Highs and lows

The hotel offers intricately decorated sauna and steam rooms. Photo: Hilton

Convenience and comfort are two of the hotel’s biggest selling points, but a dip in the pool via a session in the sauna is a great way to relax after clocking up those steps en route to and from Samarkand’s headlining historic gems.

Staff friendliness and enthusiasm is immediately noticeable and a credit to the brand and management. The only minor niggle would be our room’s overcomplicated lighting controls, something of an issue with many new hotels.

The insider tip

Request a front-facing room to catch a glimpse of the distinctive teal-coloured domes of magnificent Registan Square. On a clear day, you can also see the outline of the Nuratau mountain range beyond.

The verdict

While Samarkand has an abundance of family-owned guesthouses, boutique options and local brands, Hilton Garden Inn’s entry provides service quality assurance for travellers seeking a familiar brand and reliable service levels.

This is a modern hotel raising the hospitality bar in a fascinating, easy-to-reach destination.

The bottom line

Room-only prices at Hilton Garden Inn Samarkand start from about Dh500 ($137), including breakfast and taxes. Check-in from 2pm; checkout at noon.

More information can be found here: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/skddbgi-hilton-garden-inn-samarkand/

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.