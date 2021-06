The Corniche in Abu Dhabi provides the perfect spot for taking a breather from a cycle trip or just enjoying the view. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Abu Dhabi's downtown skyline looms on the horizon in a view from Hudayriat Island. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Low light reflects off Dubai's Burj Al Arab, cutting through humid summer haze. Antonie Robertson / The National

Sunset on Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi. Once a home to pearl divers, it is now a leisure and entertainment district. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Residents having fun in the water or simply relaxing on Hudayriat Island. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Skateboarding helps Hudayriat Island achieve its reputation as a leisure hotspot. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The Fairmont Marina Abu Dhabi hotel looms in the haze as a cyclist rides along the Corniche. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

A fisherman settles down to see if anything is biting along the shoreline at Yas Beach in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National