Cabriolet open-air film festival in Beirut - in pictures

Filmgoers attend a screening during the Cabriolet open-air film festival at St Nicolas Stairs in Gemmayzeh, in Lebanon's capital Beirut. EPA

The area has been restored following the Beirut port explosion on August 4, 2020, in which more than 200 people died. Lebanon has also been hit by an unprecedented financial crisis and Covid-19. EPA

The festival this year takes its theme as Exist, saying 'it the time to reset and exist on all levels. It is also the time to be positive and forceful'. EPA

Cabriolet has been an annual platform for short films in Beirut since 2009. EPA