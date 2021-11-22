Dubai announces fireworks shows, concerts and retail offers to celebrate UAE National Day

Dubai has announced a series of events to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, a number of concerts, firework displays, retail events and pop-ups will take place across the emirate.

Celebrations will run from December 2 to 11, taking place at a number of locations across the city. Here are some of the events to look out for:

Fireworks

Atlantis, The Palm is one of the venues for fireworks on National Day.

To celebrate the UAE’s 50th year, Dubai is organising a number of firework displays on the National Day weekend. Residents and visitors can head to The Pointe and Atlantis, The Palm, Bluewaters Island, Etisalat Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, La Mer and the Burj Al Arab to view displays at 8pm, 8.30pm and 9pm on December 2 and 3, marking the momentous moment in UAE history.

MBC Concerts

Hussain Al Jasmi will perform a special National Day concert in Burj Park. Reem Mohammed / The National

Taking place in Burj Park, a two-day concert starring some of the region’s biggest stars will celebrate National Day. On December 2, singers Hussain Al Jassmi, Diana Haddad and Dalia Mubarak will all take to the stage to perform their hits. On December 3 will be the turn of Eidha Menhali, best known for his hit single Motasoa, and Shamma Hamdan, the first Emirati woman to make it to the final of Arabs Got Talent. The ticketed event is hosted by Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Emaar and the MBC Group.

Retail events

A number of malls across the city will be offering huge discounts to mark National Day celebrations. Majid Al Futtaim malls, Dubai Festival City Mall, The Dubai Mall and Dubai Outlet Mall will be offering savings of 50 to 70 per cent on selected items until December 13.

Mall celebrations

Mall of the Emirates will be hosting exhibitions and activations to celebrate National Day. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Mall of the Emirates will be hosting an exhibition titled Draped in Heritage, which will highlight garments from the country’s past as well as look into the future. The showcase will feature seven outfits, each with accompanying audio visuals of Sheikhas and other women from the UAE.

Over at City Centre Mirdiff, there will be the Rooted in the Future Outdoor Market, which will feature 50 stands supporting local and emerging designers showcasing their works. There will also be performances, art exhibitions and a unique car show, which will feature more than 250 vehicles owned by Emirati enthusiasts.

At City Centre Deira, Majid Al Futtaim’s oldest mall, there will be a historical activation titled Heart of Deira, which will showcase the authentic side of one of Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods.

More details about this year’s National Day celebrations can be found at visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/uae-national-day