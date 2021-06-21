Emirates airline extends restrictions covering South Africa and Nigeria flights

Flights from South Africa will remain suspended until July 6, Emirates Airline has said.

Daily passenger flights to Johannesburg will operate but outbound services remain suspended.

In addition, passengers who have been to, or connected through, South Africa in the previous 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

The decision was "in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from South Africa, into the UAE," the airline said.

All Nigeria flights off

Passengers will also not be allowed to travel to, or from, Nigeria until further notice.

People travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel, nor customers who have been to, or connected through, the west African country in the past 14 days.

Flights between the Emirates and Nigeria were first halted in March after a strain that was markedly more resistant to vaccines, similar to the South Africa strain, was detected.

India flights still back on

On Saturday, Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster management said airlines were given the go-ahead to fly between India, Nigeria and South Africa from June 23.

Emirates said it would set out India flights soon, while Indian carriers were expected to put out flight details and tickets imminently.

Passengers from India will require a valid UAE visa to travel and must also have had both doses of a UAE approved Covid-19 vaccine.

They must also take a PCR test on arrival and agree to "institutional quarantine" until they receive the result.

