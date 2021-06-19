Coronavirus: UAE suspends entry for travellers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia

Decision is effective from June 21

Cargo flights will operate as normal.
The UAE on Saturday announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Namibia on national and foreign flights.

Cargo flights will continue to operate as normal, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and General Civil Aviation Authority announced.

The suspension includes inbound transit passengers with the exception of transit flights coming to the UAE and heading to these countries, they said.

Passengers are urged to contact airlines for more information before travelling.

UAE citizens; diplomatic missions between the UAE and the three countries; official delegations, business travellers with prior approval; golden and silver residency permit holders; and holders of essential jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship are excluded from this decision.

They must undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine and PCR tests.

On the same day, Dubai updated its travel rules for those entering the emirate from India, South Africa or Nigeria.

In April, the UAE suspended flights from India. This will remain in effect until the end of June at the earliest. Dubai’s Emirates Airline said it would not lift any suspension before July 6.

The new rules vary from country to country. Safety measures include PCR testing and full immunisation with a UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine.

With regard to travellers from India, only passengers with a valid UAE residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine are allowed to travel to Dubai.

Updated: June 19, 2021 09:15 PM

